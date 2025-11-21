5 arrested in alleged Bronx gunpoint robbery spree

Five people have been charged following a string of gunpoint robberies, officials announced Friday.

Bronx DA Darcel Clark said one of those charged is a 16-year-old boy. Two 20-year-olds and a 29-year-old were also charged. They are all allegedly members of the Trinitarios gang.

The group committed seven robberies between Sept. 20-Oct. 6, prosecutors said. They say they wore masks while committing the crimes.

Clark says the group netted more than $100,000 in jewelry.

"They point multiple guns at them, or held firearms against them, and forcibly removed the jewelry," Clark said.

They face robbery, larceny, conspiracy and weapons charges.

Police said they found this loaded weapon in the glove compartment of a stolen vehicle they pulled over after seeing the car make an illegal U-turn in the Bronx on Nov. 20, 2025. NYPD

In a separate incident, police arrested a man with a gun after spotting a driver making an illegal U-turn Wednesday. Police pulled the over Audi Q5 for the traffic violation. As they approached the car, they recognized the driver as a man wanted for allegedly threatening people with a gun.

Nezwa Barlow, 31, was arrested. Police found a loaded pistol in the glove compartment in the car. The car itself had previously been reported stolen.

Barlow was faces weapons and menacing charges.

New York City officials have touted an overall drop in crime this year. In the Bronx, shooting victims and incidents are down year-to-date by 23% and robberies by 4%.