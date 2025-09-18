Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, other N.Y. officials arrested at anti-ICE demonstration

New York City and state officials were among several people arrested at a demonstration opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Downtown Manhattan on Thursday.

It happened outside 26 Federal Plaza, an ICE holding facility that has been a source of controversy over the past several months.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said he was one of those taken into police custody.

In a statement, Williams said he was participating in "a nonviolent civil disobedience to demand oversight of ICE's inhumane detention practices," adding, "Together with the dozens of New Yorkers getting arrested today, I call for all levels of government to do what they can to support our immigrant communities and vulnerable, marginalized populations."

New York City and state officials were among several people arrested at a demonstration opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Downtown Manhattan on Sept. 18, 2025. Chopper 2

Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas said she was also detained, alongside roughly half a dozen other assembly members, several state senators, City Comptroller Brad Lander and City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán.

According to González-Rojas, the lawmakers were trying to conduct oversight of the ICE holding facility to make sure conditions were in compliance with a preliminary injunction ruling handed down by a judge Wednesday.

"We put our bodies on the line for the lives and freedom of thousands of New Yorkers who have been illegally kidnapped and detained by ICE," she said in a statement, in part.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around 4:45 p.m., and protesters could be seen with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, waiting to board police buses.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.