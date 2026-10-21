Former NYC building commissioner traded favors for cash, Mets tickets, prosecutors say

Prosecutors played recorded phone calls and displayed text messages on Wednesday as they argued former New York City Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich allegedly exchanged political favors for cash, Mets tickets and other benefits.

Ulrich, 41, is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in bribes in exchange for political favors while serving as a City Council member, senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams and later as buildings commissioner.

In one recorded phone call played in court, Ulrich is heard discussing someone seeking a city job.

"Not everything has a price attached to it," Ulrich said.

Prosecutors argue some of Ulrich's political influence did come with a price. They displayed surveillance photos from their investigation and presented text message exchanges they say show Ulrich asking for and receiving money.

In one message shown in court, a person told Ulrich he would help him whenever he needed.

"Even if you wanted to say no you wouldn't do it, because we are like family. Love you," the message read.

Prosecutors allege Ulrich promised to steer contracts and expedite inspections for several Queens business owners in exchange for cash and other benefits.

One of his co-defendants, Michael Mazzio, is accused of providing Mets season tickets to Ulrich. Prosecutors allege Ulrich helped Mazzio's daughter obtain a higher-paying city job and also attempted to assist Mazzio, who operates a Brooklyn towing company, with licensing issues.

Ulrich's defense attorney argued the former commissioner was struggling with alcoholism and gambling and borrowed money from friends and others during that period. But the defense maintains the payments were loans, not bribes.

Mazzio's attorney said the two men are longtime friends and contends their actions were legal.

Brothers Anthony and Joseph Livreri pleaded guilty last month to giving Ulrich cash in exchange for lifting a vacate order on a bakery.

Ulrich and Mazzio have pleaded not guilty. When leaving court, Ulrich declined to comment on the evidence presented.

The case is being heard as a bench trial, meaning a judge, not a jury, will decide the outcome. The trial is expected to last about a month.