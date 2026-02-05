NYC Mayor Mamdani picks Phylisa Wisdom to lead Office to Combat Antisemitism

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has picked Phylisa Wisdom to lead the city's Office to Combat Antisemitism.

"I am honored and humbled to take on this role in Mayor Mamdani's administration at a truly pivotal moment for the Jewish community," Wisdom said in a statement. "New York City has long been a beacon of hope for the Jewish community. We will continue to ensure that Jewish safety and belonging remains at the core of this administration's vision for a more livable city. In a time of rising hatred and fear, I look forward to embracing this solemn responsibility—both to represent the diverse array of Jewish voices to City Hall in this critical moment, and to demonstrate the power of pluralistic democracy in the greatest city in the world."

It comes as the New York City Police Department says hate crimes against Jewish individuals surged last month. There were 31 antisemitic hate crimes reported in January 2026 compared to 11 in January 2025, a 182% increase.

Last week, New York City Council speaker Julie Menin announced a bipartisan Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, chaired by Republican Inna Vernikov and Democrat Eric Dinowitz.

Who is Phylisa Wisdom?

Wisdom, 39, most recently served as the president of the progressive organization The New York Jewish Agenda, which has criticized Israel's conduct in Gaza. She's a member of the reform congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope and the left-wing organization Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.

The executive director of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, Audrey Sasson, said she recommended Wisdom for the job.

"I really believe that Phylisa will, in good faith, bring people to the table across our very diverse community," she said. "It's a moment where other voices that have been excluded are also going to be included."

Former city comptroller Brad Lander says she's "perfect" for the role.

"She both loves what New York is as a diverse Jewish city ... and she loves that and wants to fight for it," he said, "and at the same time, she knows that we keep each other safe, making sure that we're working with Muslims, with African Americans, with Latinos."

Some Jewish organizations concerned

Differing from Mamdani, Wisdom believes in Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state, but both she and Mamdani oppose defining antisemitism through the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Their definition classifies most forms of anti-Zionism as antisemitic.

"We see that a lot the antisemitism happening today is coming from anti-Zionism. It's coming from people who are justifying their hate towards Jewish people by blaming on what's going on in Israel," said Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers. "My hope is that Ms. Wisdom will not take her politics into this office."

In a statement, The Anti-Defamation League said, in part, "We have serious concerns about this office's ability to confront all forms of antisemitism under its new leadership."

Some Orthodox Jews are critical over Wisdom's past work with YAFFED, a nonprofit that has been outspoken over the level of education being taught at some yeshivas.

Wisdom did not respond to CBS News New York's requests for comment.