Snow expected in Tri-State Area Tuesday. Here's what to expect and when.

We're looking at another chilly day Monday to kick off this holiday week.

After starting in the 20s, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s Monday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with just some high clouds streaming. Wind chills will be in the low 30s.

Things stay quiet Monday evening as clouds gradually thicken. After about 3-4 a.m., light snow will move in from west to east and will continue through the Tuesday morning commute.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday as travel could be impacted due to slick roads, especially north and west of the city.

By midday Tuesday, snow will be mixing with and changing to rain for many. This is an overall minor event, with just a coating to an inch expected around the city, mainly on colder surfaces. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 30s by the afternoon as the precipitation exits.

After that, Christmas Eve looks dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s. Christmas Day is looking mostly cloudy with a shower possible at times.

