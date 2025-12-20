More snow on the way for NYC area ahead of Christmas. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Snow and rain will return to the New York City area ahead of Christmas, and it may cause some travel problems.

That's why our First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning.

Winter begins Sunday

CBS News New York

As winter officially begins on Sunday morning, winds will pick up once again, gusting between 20-30 mph throughout the day.

Due to the persistent winds, highs in the mid 40s will feel more like 30s. Initially, skies won't be so clear, but as the day wears on, sunshine will gradually increase.

Snow, rain arrive late Monday into Tuesday

Looking ahead, our next First Alert Weather Day is on Tuesday. A minor system is anticipated to bring another round of wintry weather to the region late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

With cold air still in place, accumulating snowfall is likely for many areas before a changeover to rain occurs.

On average, snowfall totals will range from 1-3 inches, while northwestern zones may get 2-4 inches. Travel delays are probable, being that this little storm is coinciding with a very busy holiday travel period.