Gas prices in NYC, Tri-State Area jump as Iran war enters sixth week

New York City residents have been feeling pain at the pump as the war in Iran enters its sixth week.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 18 cents last week alone, according to AAA.

Gas prices climbing across N.Y., N.J., Conn.

The average price for a gallon of gas in New York City is now $4.11, which is 82 cents higher than a month ago, according to AAA.

Things aren't much better on Long Island, where the average price is now $4.01 per gallon, up 15 cents since last week and 88 cents since a month ago.

Across the Hudson River in New Jersey, a gallon of gas now averages $4.09 per gallon, up 22 cents since last week and 89 cents since more than a month ago.

And in Connecticut, the average is $4.08 per gallon, up 15 cents over last week and 91 cents higher than a month ago.

Demand hasn't dropped

Crude oil prices went into the holiday weekend sharply higher. Despite the higher prices, there's been no dip in demand, according to AAA.

"Rising gas prices have not led to a dip in demand at this point," said Robert Sinclair of AAA Northeast. "As the busy spring and summer driving seasons get underway, time will tell if higher prices have any impact on drivers' desire to hit the road."

President Trump delivered a profanity-laced ultimatum to Iran to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for oil. Mr. Trump set a Tuesday evening deadline, threatening to destroy Iran's power plants and other civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't make a deal.

CBS News is tracking the price of gas and oil nationwide. Click here for the latest on that.