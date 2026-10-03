Rain chances return to New York area Sunday before coolest air of the season arrives

Despite being 10-15 degrees cooler than Friday, Saturday turned out to be a stunningly beautiful early fall day.

The clear skies that helped make for such a stunning day will remain in place for most of the night. Lows will range from the mid 40s up north, to the low 60s to the south.

Rain chances then return by Sunday afternoon after a dry morning. As a result of the rain, highs will only be able to reach the mid 60s.

CBS News New York

While a washout is definitely not anticipated, periods of on and off light showers will pivot through the region throughout the evening hours. There may be an isolated downpour or two.

Locations south and east of the city will carry the greatest chance of rain, while to the north, little to no rain may fall at all.

CBS News New York

For areas that do receive rain, totals are likely to amount to between a quarter of an inch or less.

CBS News New York

Looking ahead to next week, the coldest air of the season thus far awaits us.

CBS News New York

Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach 60 degrees, while lows, even in New York City, will dip into the 40s. Frost is even possible in our normally colder northern suburbs.