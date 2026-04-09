Warmer weather finally sticks around the New York area next week. Get the First Alert Forecast.

After the coldest winter in 11 years, New York City and the Tri-State Area are finally turning the corner to a consistent warm pattern next week.

This past Wednesday, New York City fell to 30 degrees, and next week we could hit 80 degrees. On average, in the past 30 years, the last freeze has happened on March 29, so this year, we are 10 days late.

Temperature roller coaster

It has been a temperature roller coaster this spring; the city already recorded three days in the 80s. In fact, our first 80 this year was on March 10, making it the earliest 80 degrees on record.

CBS News New York

So far this spring, our warm spells have not lasted long, just a few days, but that is about to change next week. The forecast calls for a persistent warm pattern to last all of next week with temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s.

The average high temperature for middle of April is only in the lower 60s; this will put us 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Abnormally dry conditions

With warm weather, we will have to dodge a few April showers, but no major rain is forecast.

CBS News New York

With the lack of rain, the Tri-State Area has been placed under Abnormally Dry conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Sussex, Passaic and Morris counties in New Jersey are under a Moderate Drought.

CBS News New York

Year to date, New York City is more than 3 inches below normal for precipitation.