NYC's new area code is revealed. Here's when it will be activated.

New York City's new area code has been revealed about three weeks after it was first announced.

The New York State Public Service Commission said Thursday phone numbers starting with 465 will eventually be assigned to customers in all five boroughs.

The 465 area code will be used with new phone numbers in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Marble Hill section of Manhattan as early as October 2026, according to the commission.

It will not be assigned until every 347, 718, 917 and 929 number is taken. Existing phone numbers will not change.

Why is NYC getting a new area code?

In January, the Public Service Commission approved what's known as an all-services area code overlay for New York City.

"With increased telephone usage, we must accommodate the growing demand for phone numbers," Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said Thursday. "The new area code will ensure that there are enough phone numbers available for New Yorkers."

Officials said demand for new phone numbers is largely driven by new technology, like cellphones and tablets, and is a sign of economic growth.

Long Island got a new area code in January 2023, when it shifted from 516 to 363.

For the past several years, new area codes in New York and the U.S. were created using the same overlay method, officials said.

