363 area code now being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. 

People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead

Current phone numbers will not change. 

The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy. 

