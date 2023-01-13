363 area code now being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516.
People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead.
Current phone numbers will not change.
The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy.
