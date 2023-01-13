363 area code now being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers

New 363 area code launches in Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516.

People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead.

Current phone numbers will not change.

The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy.