1 dead, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Midtown Manhattan, person of interest in custody

A person of interest is in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at East 40th Street and Fifth Avenue.

According to police, a husband and wife were crossing East 40th Street near Fifth Avenue when the driver of a Toyota Sienna suddenly reversed at a high rate of speed, pinning them between his vehicle and a box truck. The driver then allegedly took off.

The wife, 50, died at the scene, and the husband, 55, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. According to police, the victims are tourists from Germany.

The FDNY said a third person suffered minor injuries. It's not clear if that victim has any connection to the couple.

Police sources told CBS News New York officers stopped the suspect at West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue and took him into custody for questioning.

Police said the pedestrians had the right of way as they were crossing the street.

Part of East 40th Street remains closed as the investigation continues.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.