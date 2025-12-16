NYC medical examiner to offer free genetic testing to prevent sudden deaths of at-risk people

New York City is taking aim at sudden and unexpected deaths.

There are at least 500 of them in the city each year, and in roughly a fifth of those cases, a genetic cause can be detected.

Tuesday, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced it will provide free genetic screening for at-risk family members of those who suddenly and unexpectedly die.

The program is called Genetic Intervention Family Testing Services, or GIFTS.

"The launch of genetic testing for living patients at OCME raises the bar of excellence and sets a new standard of care across the country, while ensuring an innovative service reaches those family members most in need of help," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham said.

The theory is that family members in whom the same condition is detected can then start seeking preventative treatment.

"For a select number of their cases, a genetic condition may be discovered. The GIFTS program will offer families of those cases new information about genetic conditions that could ultimately be life-saving," said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Suzanne Miles-Gustave.

New York's OCME is home to genetics lab that can test more than 300 genes for a variety of diseases, including arrythmia syndromes and epilepsy.

The program is being funded following a $600,000 investment from the city.

Testing is expected to begin next year.