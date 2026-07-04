Map shows Macy's Fourth of July fireworks 2026 locations. Here are the best places to watch, and what you need to know.

Macy's 4th of July fireworks show in New York City is set to celebrate America's 250th birthday this Saturday.

After bouncing back and forth between the East River and Hudson River, this year, the celebration will take place in both locations.

It's the 50th anniversary of the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show, which kicked off to celebrate the U.S. bicentennial in 1976.

What time are the fireworks tonight?

The show kicks off at around 9:25 p.m., just about an hour after sunset. The show typically runs about a half an hour, and wrap up just before 10 p.m.

Macy's says the show will involve more than 85,000 fireworks in 30 different colors.

Do you need tickets to see the NYC fireworks?

The show is free. But, viewers without tickets will be limited to certain areas.

New York City set up a lottery for 100,000 tickets at prime viewing locations in Brooklyn Bridge Park and the South Street Seaport in Manhattan. The ticketed viewing locations include Brooklyn Bridge Park - Piers 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, and the South Street Seaport at Seaport Square.

NYC fireworks forecast

Temperatures will climb well into the 90s with feels-like temperatures again eclipsing 100. There is a better chance of some scattered showers and storms late afternoon and evening, which could affect area firework displays.

But even with rain, the show can go on - it has done so several times before.

If there's lightning or other severe conditions, the start of the show may be delayed.

Where to watch the NYC 4th of July fireworks

This map shows the position of the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks barges. CBS News New York

Since there are displays taking place on two different rivers, there will be multiple different prime spots to catch the show. Four barges will be positioned south of the Brooklyn Bridge in the East River, and two barges will be located between Battery Park City and Jersey City.

Mass transit will be the best bet for getting to the show. New York City subway service will be increased before and after the show to accommodate all the people turning out to see the. Bus service in and around the fireworks locations, however, will be rerouted, although additional buses will be available after the show. Public parking will not be available near the access points.

New York City fireworks viewing locations

If you're planning to catch the show along the East River, there will be viewing locations along the FDR Drive in Manhattan.

Here are the three entry points for those without tickets:

Montgomery Street and Madison Street

The Brooklyn Bridge on- and off-ramps at Robert Wagner Place

Broad Street and Water Street

Other designated areas are reserved for tickerholders.

The show will include pyrotechnics and lasers on the Brooklyn Bridge. Those "special effects" will be tested overnight on July 2 and 3.

Jersey City fireworks viewing locations

Those hoping to head to the Jersey City Hudson River waterfront are invited to do so at the following locations:

2nd Street & Hudson Street

Hudson Street & Harborside Place

Christopher Columbus Drive & Hudson Street

York Street & Hudson Street

Grand Street & Hudson Street

ADA accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street at the Hudson River Walkway

Washington Street & Dudley Street (Paulus Hook section)

Essex Street & Hudson Street

Colgate Clock

Viewers are urged to avoid the following locations in Jersey City:

Grundy Pier, which will be closed to the public

Montgomery Street food vendor area, unless attending that festival

Hudson Street near Exchange Place due to the volume of pedestrians prior to the show

Marin Boulevard will be closed to vehicles except for residents, emergency vehicles, and buses

Paulus Hook vehicle traffic will be highly restricted

What can't you bring to the show?

If you're going to one of the designated viewing areas, the following items are prohibited

Alcohol

Illegal drugs

Coolers

Chairs

Umbrellas

Duffle bags

E-cigarettes

Large bags

Large packages

Motorized scooters

Drones

Balloons

Kites

Fireworks

Spray paint

Weapons of any kind

NYPD personnel may search those attending the show.

Safety tips

If you're planning on going to the show, organizers suggest you drink water throughout the day, and not just when you feel thirsty. They encourage people to bring up to three liters of water per person. Caffeine and alcohol will accelerate dehydration during high heat.

Water bottle refill stations may be available near entry points at certain viewing locations.

Wear loose-fit, light-colored clothing, and a hat with a wide brim.

Getting to viewing locations early may be of help in terms of finding a shady spot.

Wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more, and reapply it every two hours.