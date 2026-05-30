Record turnout expected at NYC Israel Day Parade. Find road closures, a route map and more.

New York City is preparing for an expected record turnout at the Israel Day Parade on Sunday.

The parade draws thousands of spectators each year.

Map shows parade route

The parade starts at Fifth Avenue and 62nd Street and ends at 74th Street.

CBS News New York

Spectators can access viewing areas on Fifth Avenue at 61st, 63rd, 66th, 70th and 73rd streets from Madison Avenue.

When is the Israel Day Parade?

The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 4 p.m.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will serve as grand marshal.

Israel Day Parade security

The NYPD said there are no known threats against the parade, but it is preparing its most extensive security plan in the history of the event. There will be uniformed and plainclothes officers along the route, as well as counterterrorism teams, explosives detection, helicopters and drones, and K9 and mounted units.

Parade organizers say spectators will not be allowed to bring the following items into the viewing area:

Firearms, knives or other weapons,

Backpacks,

Large bags,

Umbrellas,

Lawn chairs or other folding chairs,

Picnic blankets,

Coolers,

Drones,

Large items like banners or large flags that might obstruct the view of others.

Spectators will be screened by the NYPD before entering viewing areas.

Is Mamdani attending the Israel Day Parade?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he will not attend the parade. He is the first New York City mayor in recent history to not attend the event.

'"I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn't be attending the parade, and I've made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear," Mamdani said Thursday.

Former comptroller and congressional candidate Brad Lander, who is Jewish, said he will not march in the parade "so long as Israel continues violating international law and Palestinian human rights in Gaza and West Bank."

Lander's opponent Rep. Dan Goldman, who is also Jewish, said he will march.

Israel Day Parade road closures

Some streets were blocked off Friday as preparations for the parade got underway. The NYPD announced the following road closures: