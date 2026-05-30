Record turnout expected at NYC Israel Day Parade. Find road closures, a route map and more.
New York City is preparing for an expected record turnout at the Israel Day Parade on Sunday.
The parade draws thousands of spectators each year.
Map shows parade route
The parade starts at Fifth Avenue and 62nd Street and ends at 74th Street.
Spectators can access viewing areas on Fifth Avenue at 61st, 63rd, 66th, 70th and 73rd streets from Madison Avenue.
When is the Israel Day Parade?
The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 4 p.m.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will serve as grand marshal.
Israel Day Parade security
The NYPD said there are no known threats against the parade, but it is preparing its most extensive security plan in the history of the event. There will be uniformed and plainclothes officers along the route, as well as counterterrorism teams, explosives detection, helicopters and drones, and K9 and mounted units.
Parade organizers say spectators will not be allowed to bring the following items into the viewing area:
- Firearms, knives or other weapons,
- Backpacks,
- Large bags,
- Umbrellas,
- Lawn chairs or other folding chairs,
- Picnic blankets,
- Coolers,
- Drones,
- Large items like banners or large flags that might obstruct the view of others.
Spectators will be screened by the NYPD before entering viewing areas.
Is Mamdani attending the Israel Day Parade?
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he will not attend the parade. He is the first New York City mayor in recent history to not attend the event.
'"I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn't be attending the parade, and I've made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear," Mamdani said Thursday.
Former comptroller and congressional candidate Brad Lander, who is Jewish, said he will not march in the parade "so long as Israel continues violating international law and Palestinian human rights in Gaza and West Bank."
Lander's opponent Rep. Dan Goldman, who is also Jewish, said he will march.
Israel Day Parade road closures
Some streets were blocked off Friday as preparations for the parade got underway. The NYPD announced the following road closures:
- 5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 79th Street
- West 51st Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- East/West 52nd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East/West 53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East/West 54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue
- East/West 55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East/West 56th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 65th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 73rd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 74th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 75th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- East 78th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 70th Street and East 79th Street
- Madison Avenue between East 54th Street and East 51st Street
- 6th Avenue between West 54th Street and West 51st Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 5th Avenue and 59th Street