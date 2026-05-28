NYC Mayor Mamdani will not attend Israel Day Parade. NYPD Commissioner Tisch is a grand marshal

Zohran Mamdani will be the first New York City mayor in recent history not to attend the Israel Day Parade this weekend.

It's a stark contrast to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who will be grand marshal.

Mamdani and Tisch came together Thursday to lay out security plans for the parade.

Turnout expected to be high

Tens of thousands of Jewish New Yorkers descend on Fifth Avenue each year for the annual parade. Sunday's parade is expected to see record turnout.

"We're at capacity, where I'm still getting messages of folks who want to march, even at this hour," Mark Treyger of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York said.

Treyger said the parade offers sanctuary, even as antisemitic crimes still make up the majority of hate crimes in the city.

"This is a parade that creates a space for people to be unapologetic and not fearful, to be who we are, and to have love and pride in our Jewish identity and our story," Treyger said.

Mamdani told everybody he won't attend while campaigning

Mamdani said it should come as no surprise that he won't be in attendance.

'"I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn't be attending the parade, and I've made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear," Mamdani said.

"It's the mayor's decision not to march, and it is my decision to march proudly," Tisch said.

The most robust NYPD coverage ever, officials say

There are no known credible threats against the parade at this time, according to the NYPD. Even so, Tisch says they're planning the most extensive security plan in the history of the parade.

"Included in that security plan will be the most heavy weapons teams ever, robust camera coverage of the area, and comprehensive screening of everyone entering the parade route," Tisch said.

The NYPD will have:

Uniformed and plainclothes officers along the route

Counterterrorism teams

Explosives detection

Helicopters and drones

K9 and mounted units

"I don't believe that my presence as the mayor should determine whether or not a New Yorker is safe or secure. That is something we take incredibly seriously," Mamdani said.