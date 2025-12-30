Watch CBS News
NYC horse carriage owners reject city-approved veterinarian and some testing. Here's why.

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

New York City carriage horse owners are not happy with a city-approved veterinarian, and they are refusing new horse exams, blood work and trotting tests.

It's the latest battle within the beleaguered industry.

"It's a no-bid contract given to hand-picked veterinarian" 

Carriage Horse operators say the city's Department of Health told them they can decline bloodwork and trotting tests, a point city officials confirmed to CBS News New York. Still, leaders of the horse carriage industry said they have no intention of cooperating with that they call an unfair fishing expedition.

Christina Hansen, who has 19 years experience as a carriage horse driver, is shop steward for TWU Local 100. She says when city officials trotted out the new independent vet, she and her bosses and colleagues said no to the new appointee and the additional tests.

"They're not a problem when they're conducted by impartial, fair veterinarians," Hansen said. "It's a no-bid contract given to hand-picked veterinarian that is friends with NYCLASS's executive director."

NYCLASS, NYC officials respond

Nonprofit animal rights organization NYCLASS, short for New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets, held a rally Tuesday outside City Hall, calling for a ban on carriage horses.

"They're blocking health exams, and if any other city-licensed business did this they'd be shut down immediately," NYCLASS Executive Director Edita Birnkrant said.

"You can't be a licensed horse owner in the horse carriage industry and refuse to have standard tests done to determine whether your horses are being treated humanely," Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro added.

Mastro told CBS News New York discussions are taking place to determine consequences for carriage horse operators who do not comply with the new veterinarian's guidelines.

Mayor-elect Mamdani reiterates his stance

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday repeated his desire to have horse carriages banned.

"I support removing horse carriages from Central Park," Mamdani said, adding he plans to "deliver on that."

"We absolutely expect Mayor-elect Mamdani to keep his promise," Birnkrant added.

Both sides say a new mayor and a new day at City Hall will bring new opportunities for decisions and something stable, but Hansen added the industry will not back down from this very public fight.

"Once people know us and know our horses, instead of just hearing the hype from the animal rights people all the time, then, you know, people end up supporting us," Hansen said.

