Brooklyn high school football player accidentally killed by teammate in shooting, officials say

A family is heartbroken after a high school football player was shot to death in Brooklyn.

Ka'mardre Coleman was killed Monday, less than a week before his 17th birthday.

Teens were passing around gun, attorneys say

A 16-year-old suspect was charged and arraigned in court Wednesday. Authorities said the two were football teammates at Sheepshead Bay High School.

Both sides of attorneys agree that the shooting was accidental in nature, the result of a group of four teenagers passing around a gun, unloading and loading it, for fun.

Prosecutors said the gun belonged to the suspect, who tried to save his friend but fled the scene when he couldn't.

The suspect, who is not being named at this time due to his age, has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

"He's a kid who's never been in trouble before, who's gonna have to live with the fact that ... one of his close friends and teammate is never coming back," defense attorney Kenneth Montgomery said.

"I'm sorry, Ka'mardre"

A small memorial now stands outside the home Coleman shared with his mother and his sister, Julani Bannister.

Bannister said her brother was her best friend.

"It was me and him. Now it's me," she said. "A lot of siblings don't get that. A lot of older siblings don't get their little siblings coming to them like, jeez, this happened, jeez, I just did this. I'm gonna miss that."

She described her brother as a hard worker and great athlete who was doing everything right.

"He was excited to be 17. Excited to become this grown man. Excited. A y'all took that," Bannister said. "Y'all took that, and I'm mad I wasn't there. I'm mad. And I'm sorry, Ka'mardre. I'm sorry, Ka'mardre, because I know I vouched to protect you."

"We want justice for Ka'mardre, alright? That's all I'm asking for is justice for my nephew, OK? He did not deserve this," said Nikia Hayden, the victim's aunt.

The family is holding a vigil at 6 p.m. Friday at Sheepshead Bay High School.