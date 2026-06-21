NYC Gridlock Alert for Norway-Senegal World Cup match in New Jersey. Here's what to know.

Monday is a Gridlock Alert Day in New York City as Norway faces Senegal in the FIFA Men's World Cup in New Jersey.

Traffic will be impacted in Midtown Manhattan as the city initiates shuttle bus corridors and closes streets around Penn Station for fans going to MetLife Stadium, which FIFA calls New York New Jersey Stadium.

NJ Transit service at Penn Station will be reserved for ticketholders for several hours before and after the match to accommodate the crowd. Non-ticketholders will need to take an alternate route.

The match starts at 8 p.m.

Here's what to expect and when the changes take effect:

Penn Station

NJ Transit service

NJ Transit service at Penn Station New York will be limited to ticketholders going to the Norway-Senegal match from 3:20 p.m.-7:01 p.m. During that window, riders who are not going to the match should take PATH from 33rd Street to Hoboken or Newark Penn Station for trains to other destinations.

Penn Station New York access will be limited again after the match to accommodate trains bringing fans back from the stadium. NJ Transit says other eastbound trains heading to Manhattan will instead terminate at Newark Penn Station or Newark Broad Street from 10:14 p.m. Monday until 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

PATH and NJ Transit bus service will remain available for all other riders.

Street closures

Street closures around Penn Station to accommodate fans lining up for trains to Monday's match should begin no later than 2 p.m.

Here are the street closures:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Most streets will reopen soon after the match begins at 8 p.m., with 33rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues reopening three hours after the match concludes, according to the city Department of Transportation.

Shuttle bus corridor

Norway-Senegal ticketholders will also be taking shuttle buses to the stadium from three pick-up locations in Midtown.

NYC will establish special shuttle bus corridors to accommodate the buses, meaning additional streets and lanes will be closed to regular traffic:

42nd Street from First Avenue to Twelfth Avenue.

Two lanes along Sixth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street.

Two lanes along Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street.

West 40th Street between 8th Avenue and 11th Avenue.

West 41st Street between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Truck deliveries

There will be restrictions on truck deliveries in Midtown from 2 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday between 30th Street and 60th Street.

Smaller delivery vehicles, including cars, vans and bikes are exempt, the mayor's office said.

"Emergency vehicles, service vehicles and essential delivery providers operating within the zone are also exempt," the announcement said.

Click here to see the full Midtown Transportation Plan.