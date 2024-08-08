Final site of NYC's proposed floating "+ Pool" revealed. Here's when you might get to swim in it.

NEW YORK - Plans to build a one-of-a-kind floating pool in the waters around New York City have taken a big step forward.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced they've selected the Lower East Side's Pier 35 as the final location for the unique "+ Pool," which is designed to float in the East River, and gets its name due to the proposed pool's shape.

If tests show water filters function properly, workers will be able to set up the 2,000 square foot + Pool to open for final testing next summer.

Friends of + Pool

"Through innovative solutions like + Pool, we are providing children and their families with safe spaces to swim in New York City," Hochul said.

"By exploring the possibility of a + Pool, we are not only building on our historic investments in public pools across the city, but also expanding equitable access to swimming for all New Yorkers, especially our children," Adams said. "Whether it's investing over $1 billion in capital to build and maintain public pools, opening more pools this summer, or increasing the number of lifeguards at our beaches and pools, our administration is giving New Yorkers additional ways to stay cool as climate change makes heat waves more common."

"This demonstration is a step towards identifying new methods to create more places for New Yorkers to swim and stay cool. I look forward to what we learn from the demonstration, and I'm grateful to the governor and mayor for their leadership on this innovative project," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.

Best of all, the pool's developer says entry will be free.