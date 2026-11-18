With mortgage rates climbing and inflation squeezing household budgets, breaking into the housing market can feel nearly impossible.

However, a Bronx public school teacher says assistance programs made her homeownership dream a reality.

For Brandi Cruger, buying a home was always a goal, but as mortgage rates kept rising beyond 7% for a 30-year fixed, her salary could only stretch so far.

"When I first started looking, the rates were much lower, and then as I was continuing to search, they were going up. Everything is going up. Inflation is crazy right now," Cruger said. "But I also kind of felt the pressure of, OK, if I don't do it now, I'm going to have to wait, like put a pause on the whole thing."

Cruger then connected with Chase Bank senior home lending advisor Ennelle Esperance and learned about online tools in which buyers can plug in an address and see what assistance programs are available. CBS News New York tried one simple address that turned up seven options for various grants and programs, including New York City's first-time homebuyer program.

"New York City gives up to 20% of the purchase price of a home capped at $100,000, so many buyers have the ability to get $100,000 to purchase the property," Esperance said.

To be eligible for New York City's program, you must buy in the five boroughs. A single person can earn up to $142,000 a year. A family of four can make up to $203,000 annually. And you must agree to live in the home as your primary residence long-term.

For example, in the case of a $500,000 co-op, that maximum $100,000 in assistance substantially lowers monthly financing costs.

Lending advisors say it's best compare all of your borrowing options -- a fixed-rate mortgage versus an adjustable-rate mortgage -- and to look beyond the asking price by factoring in the full monthly cost of home ownership.

"I always want to look at their budget. We look at the property itself and we see what those expenses such as maintenance, property taxes, homeowners insurance, which can vary. So just because the price point can be affordable, doesn't mean that that mortgage payment is affordable," Esperance said.

Cruger plugged in her numbers and found with the assistance of the first-time homebuyers program, she was able to afford a one-bedroom co-op in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. She put in the offer and got it.

"It honestly still doesn't feel real," Cruger said. "I've always wanted to be a homeowner or own some sort of property. My parents always thought it was really important, so it was very important to me."

Her message to others still searching is, "You definitely can. Everybody can do it. You have to put the time and the work in."

And it's not just in New York City. First-time buyers in Westchester and Rockland counties, in New Jersey, and on Long Island may also qualify for up to $30,000 in assistance through state and regional programs.