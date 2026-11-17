Higher mortgage rates are changing more than what homebuyers can afford. They're changing where families look, what they'll give up, and whether they buy at all.

At a recent open house in New Jersey, prospective homebuyer Aaron Breitman spoke to CBS News New York about roadblocks he's encountered.

"Once we found out the monthly payments based on the mortgage rates, we put the search on hold again," Breitman said.

Breitman and his wife have two young kids, and said their condo is starting to feel too small.

"When we started saving, we expected to be somewhere in the $4,000 to $5,000 range, and now with mortgage rates, current mortgage rates, it's $6,000 and above," he said.

High mortgage rates may prompt some buyer compromises

Justin Messing, a senior mortgage loan officer with Luminate Bank, told CBS News New York a lot has changed for buyers in the past year.

"The rates were 5.99% and now they're over 7%, 7.25%, so just that 1%, 1.25% gap ... the mortgage payment is like $650, $700 more than it was in February. It's a big difference," Messing said.

Real estate experts say those looking to buy a home may need to make some compromises due to high mortgage interest rates. CBS News New York

Keller Williams Midtown Direct Realty agent Mark Slade said it means buyers determined to get in the housing market may have to make some compromises.

"They may adjust horizons, have to, unfortunately, go for one less bedroom. Sometimes they go for different towns," Slade said.

He says the average home in Maplewood and South Orange costs more than $1 million, but in neighboring West Orange, it's about $770,000.

"They can afford more house here. You get at least 20-25% more house for the money," Slade said.

Pursue potential seller concessions

CBS News New York toured a home on Edgewood Street in West Orange. Aaron Breitman's sister-in-law, Jerilyn Breitman, and her family have also been searching. They made an offer on the house, but to stay in the area, they said they'd settle for less space.

"Definitely having to give up bedrooms, bathrooms and a yard, the size of property, to stay in the area we'd like to be in," Jerilyn Breitman said.

Lenders say there are other ways to lower the payment, including seller concessions. For example, if a home has been sitting on the market, Messing suggests saying, "'I'd like to give you what you're asking, but maybe I need $10,000 back to pay for closing costs.' You take that $10,000 and you use that money to buy down the interest rate."

Messing says that $10,000 could bring a 7.25% interest rate down to about 6.75%.

Look in towns with lower property taxes

Meanwhile, Slade said to look beyond the asking price, adding a home that costs more on paper can still fit your budget if the property taxes are lower.

"I had a buyer who once told me his range, said, 'I can't afford anything over,' and I said, 'I know what you said, but take a look at this house because the taxes on this house are much lower than you would've anticipated and as a result, you can afford it,'" Slade said.

Slade also said he has noticed some buyers have been waiting to see if rates come down now that the midterms are over.

"Holding off for a few weeks to see what happens. I can't say I blame them," Slade said.

As for Jerilyn Breitman, she said giving up space is worth it for her family to stay in the community they love.

"At the end of the day, we decided community over property," she said.

Lenders say if you buy now, you may be able to refinance if rates drop. But there's no guarantee when that will happen.