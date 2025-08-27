Facial recognition technology error led to wrongful arrest, Brooklyn father says

A Brooklyn father said he was wrongfully arrested after facial recognition technology used by the New York City Police Department misidentified him.

Advocates are now calling for a ban on that technology in the five boroughs.

Brooklyn man incorrectly charged with indecent exposure crime

An attorney for Travis Williams, 36, says back in April, the NYPD used facial recognition technology that misidentified Williams as a man who exposed himself to a woman in Manhattan earlier in the year.

Williams spent two days in custody and was charged with an indecent exposure crime.

"He was arrested, he was prosecuted, and in spite of us telling the district attorney's office that we had evidence that Mr. Williams was nowhere near the scene of the crime at the time, the case continued," said Diane Akerman, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society's Digital Forensics Unit.

Williams' case was eventually dismissed.

"The guy they were looking for was [5-foot-6], and I'm 6-2," Williams said.

He said he's still living in fear due to the ordeal.

"It's very stressful. It's always on my mind. I still think about what if I had to register as a sex offender for something that I didn't do," he said.

Legal Aid Society calls for ban on facial recognition technology

The Legal Aid Society said Williams' wrongful arrest using facial recognition technology is the seventh it has seen over the last five years.

"At the point, it is clear that the NYPD cannot be trusted with this technology and lawmakers have to move to ban its use," Akerman said.

"If it's not 100%, then they shouldn't use it because a lot of people are going to end up in prison or with tarnished names for something that they didn't do," Williams said.

"It is not making any of us safer. The individual who actually did this is still [out] there," Akerman said.

Williams is now looking into taking legal action.

CBS News New York reached out to the NYPD. A spokesperson said facial recognition technology is an important tool used by the department as a possible tip or lead to follow, adding: "If there is a possible match, the NYPD cannot and will never make an arrest solely using facial recognition technology."

We're told the technology and additional investigative tools have helped make past arrests, including the 2022 shoving death of an 87-year old woman in Manhattan.