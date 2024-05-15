Uptick in Facebook Marketplace robberies reported across NYC. Map shows pattern of crimes

NEW YORK -- There has been an uptick in robberies linked to Facebook Marketplace across New York City, police say.

The New York City Police Department is investigating a series of such robberies in the Bronx and Queens.

2 suspects sought in string of Facebook Marketplace robberies

Police say they're searching for two suspects who they say have gone under the usernames "Akeem Brown" and "George Smith." They allegedly pose as if they're selling cars on Facebook Marketplace, and potential buyers then become victims.

According to police, the two suspects have been committing these robberies since late 2023.

"We're seeing an increase in these Facebook Marketplace robberies trending. We actually have 90 incidents, 90 incidents already this year versus 58 for the same time period last year," NYPD Chief Jason Savino said. "Minimal information, just to lure somebody to really an undisclosed area and commit robberies."

Police say the suspects have threatened and attacked some victims with a gun, a knife or stick with nails. They've allegedly stolen cash, the victim's license plates or, in some cases, the car the victim arrives in.

Five of the nine incidents they're now calling a pattern happened within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx, police say.

How to stay safe when buying from Facebook Marketplace

Police officials tell CBS New York there are safer locations than others when it comes to making these types of transactions.

"Daylight hours is recommended. And then two, at your local precinct locations," said NYPD Captain Spiro Papavlasopoulos. "Deal sounds too good to be true? Then it's probably not. You should consider canceling that transaction."

Every precinct across New York City has a sign next to the police station entrance reading, "E-commerce exchange zone." The signs note the area is under 24-hour video surveillance.

"They do not have to come inside the precinct. They do not have to call and make an appointment. Go to the location and we will be monitoring it," said Mark T. Stewart, NYPD deputy commissioner of community affairs.

CBS New York reached out to Meta for comment and was told by a spokesperson that "these are not Facebook issues." They referred CBS New York to the tips they provide on the platform for meeting in person.