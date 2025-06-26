NYC EMTs say they're understaffed and feeling the strain during summer heat

Ambulance response times in New York City have jumped.

During the summer months, paramedics say they get even more calls. They fielded more than 1,000 calls a day this week because of the heat wave.

It comes as EMTs say there's a staffing shortage.

Paramedic Edgar Romero, who has been on the job for 20 years, works at FDNY EMS Station 27 in the Bronx. He says there aren't enough ambulances for the amount of calls coming in.

"This week, with the heat, it has been unbearable. It's been tough. It's just been very busy," Romero said. "We have jobs holding two hours, three hours, sometimes even four hours."

"The Bronx is suffering the most"

According to the union representing 4,200 paramedics citywide, 911 calls went up significantly during this week's heat wave. They say there were 5,296 Monday, 5,208 Tuesday, and about 5,600 Wednesday. That's compared to a daily average of 4,325.

"It's definitely a strain because there's hardly any units out there," Romero said.

We're told 15-20 additional units are needed in the Bronx just to keep up with the amount of calls coming in.

"The Bronx is suffering the most. Most of the calls on hold are in the Bronx. We simply don't have enough ambulances," EMS Local 2507 president Oren Barzilay said. "The demand is higher than the resources."

According to the mayor's management report, response times have slowed down too. In 2023, it was 10:43. In 2024, it was 10:42. So how about this year?

"We're over 11 minutes for critical calls such as cardiac arrest," Barzilay said.

"Every second does matter," Romero said.

Paramedic Joseph Arnold has been on the job for 13 years. He works at Station 14, next to Lincoln Hospital.

"When we get there, we do everything we can, but sometimes there aren't ideal outcomes," Arnold said.

Barzilay says a staff shortage and high turnover rates due to workload and salary are also impacting their jobs to save lives as fast as they can.

"We've been without a contract for three years," Barzilay said.

"We need a raise, that's for sure. We need more people to come help us out," Romero said.

The city told CBS News New York:

"Under the Adams administration, our first responders are - and will always be - prioritized and properly funded to handle emergency medical calls. These brave men and women are saving New Yorkers' lives every minute - particularly during a heat wave - which is why we are hiring EMTs as fast as we can train them. We will always respond to every emergency call in a timely fashion."

The FDNY said responding to emergency medical calls quickly is a top priority. During a heat wave, calls are prioritized to get to the neediest New Yorkers as soon as possible.