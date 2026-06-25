Victims of e-bike crashes take aim at NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's enforcement policy. Here's how.

Victims of e-bike crashes are suing New York City over Mayor Zohran Mamdani's directive ending criminal enforcement of violations.

The mayor's goal was to make things easier for the city's immigrant delivery workforce by upending a policy that had been put in pace by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

However, people who have been injured in crashes are asking a court to overrule the mayor.

What we know about the lawsuit

Some of the victims went to City Hall on Thursday to demand help making the streets safe for pedestrians. They announced a lawsuit, filed by New York City Common Sense, to overturn the mayor's directive ending criminal enforcement of e-bike violations. Offenses like blowing red lights or running stop signs are currently handled via civil summonses.

Some of their stories are heartbreaking.

"I am a victim of an e-bike accident. I suffered a patella fracture on my right leg, stitches on my left leg, a concussion, all bruised body," Bonnie Girard said.

"I was biking along the bike path going the right way and a city e-bike came out the wrong way, down the right path the wrong way and, head first, I somersaulted over the handlebars and I don't know what happened after that. In the ambulance, they kept telling me this is what they see all day long -- e-bikes hitting people," Wendy Peace said.

Janet Schroeder, director and co-founder of the E-Vehicle Safety Alliance, de,anded e-bikes be regulated.

"Can you imagine if car drivers didn't get tickets for running red lights? You know, we know cars are dangerous. Thank goodness they're regulated. We need e-bikes to be regulated," Schroeder said.

"I think that all bicyclists should learn the rules of the road, just like a car, just like any other vehicle has to," victim Julie Harvey added.

NYC Common Sense praises Tisch, slams Mamdani

Jim Walden, the chairmen of NYC Common Sense, a non-partisan government watchdog organization, praised Tisch for enacting the original policy of criminal charges for e-bike safety violations.

"It was because of her considered judgment and experience that she decided NYPD officers needed to issue criminal summonses," Walden said.

He also slammed Mamdani for doing away with criminal charges for violations.

"The mayor's power does not include ignoring public safety. Officers need the discretion to issue criminal summonses when e-bike drivers put pedestrians at risk, which is happening on every single street corner of every major thoroughfare in this city," Walden said.

Meanwhile, things are different in New Jersey. The state requires e-bike owners to get licenses and registrations. The bikes are also now classified as motorized bicycles. Riders have until July 19 to get their bikes registered and obtain the proper license.