Safety advocates want e-bikes registered, banned from parks in NYC

NEW YORK -- People who have been injured by e-bikes or lost their loved ones are calling on New York City to enact tougher regulations.

A group rallied Thursday morning to demand e-bikes be licensed and registered, and that e-bikes and scooters get banned from city parks.

"We want our quality of life back, which is so greatly diminished by this utter and completely unacceptable madness. We want accountability now," said Janet Schroeder, of the E-Bicycle Safety Alliance. "So that no New Yorker has to be fearful to walk outside on our crosswalks and sidewalks or in the parks."

The New York E-Vehicle Safety Alliance, which includes more than 70 victims of collisions as well as family and friends of those killed by the vehicles, held the rally alongside the New York City Council's Common Sense Caucus and state legislators.

E-bike safety efforts

New York City says last year was the deadliest year for cyclists since 1999, and the increased use of e-bikes is making roads more dangerous.

According to recent Department of Transportation numbers, bicycle deaths are at a 24-year high. Last year, 30 people died while riding, including 23 on e-bikes, which is more than double the previous record for e-bike fatalities.

"You must obey the rules of the road," NYPD Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera said in March. "Into 2024, we have issued over 1,600 bike summons so far this year."

The DOT handed out guides for electric rides last month, as part of a multi-language, multi-platform educational campaign, targeting new riders and tourists. The department also touted new double-wide protected bike lanes, which are designed to accommodate more e-bikes and scooters.