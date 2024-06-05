Watch CBS News

NYC congestion pricing delayed indefinitely, Gov. Hochul says. Watch extended coverage.

New York City's congestion pricing start date is postponed indefinitely, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. The new tolls were scheduled to start on June 30 -- less than a month away. CBS New York has team coverage of the reaction.
