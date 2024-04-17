Congestion pricing money likely for New Jersey to deal with environmental concerns, MTA head says

Congestion pricing money likely for N.J. to deal with environmental concerns, MTA head says

NEW YORK -- MTA officials think they've eliminated one of the last hurdles that's preventing congestion pricing from starting.

CEO Janno Lieber said Wednesday there's going to be money for New Jersey to deal with its environmental concerns, but he was very coy about just how much residents of the Garden State can expect.

"The way that all of this is determined is allocation by the number of people who are in areas that are impacted by initial truck traffic and New Jersey will get its share exactly on the arithmetic," Lieber said.

However, CBS New York's Marcia Kramer did some digging and found out just how much the MTA has budgeted for pollution mitigation.

The magic number is $155 million that will be split by the New York and New Jersey communities complaining that congestion pricing will bring extra pollution to their communities.

It includes:

$30 million to install roadside vegetation to improve air quality

$25 to renovate parks and greenspace to increase overall community well being

$10 million for air filtration systems in schools near highways

$20 million for electric truck charging stations

The lawsuit brought by New Jersey is certainly the biggest hurdle, but next month a federal judge in Manhattan is set to hear several challenges brought by unions and public officials. Among other things, they want exemptions for city workers.

MTA officials think if they can satisfy the new concerns they can start congestion pricing sometime in June.

As for whether there is any chance congestion pricing can be stopped, New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer may try to ask the feds for another environmental impact study.

"I think it's only right that the federal government looks into this before green-lighting the congestion tax," Gottheimer said.