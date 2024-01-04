Staten Island files federal lawsuit against congestion pricing plan, citing lack of mass transit options

NEW YORK -- Pushback continued Thursday against New York's controversial congestion pricing plan to charge drivers entering Manhattan's Central Business District.

Staten Island leaders announced they are filing a lawsuit over the plan, citing another toll for borough residents, worsening air quality and the lack of public transportation alternatives.

"As we have said for decades, Staten Island has been denied adequate mass transit options. We do not have a subway and we do not have a commuter rail," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said. "That is why so many Staten Islander residents must use their cars to get to work."

Fossella said the additional tolls would cost drivers $4,000 a year, on top of what they already pay to get on and off the island.

An MTA spokesperson responded with a statement, saying congestion pricing went through years of development looking at the impact on traffic, air quality and environmental justice.

"The environmental review process for congestion pricing involved four years of consultation with government agencies, public outreach meetings, and engagement with tens of thousands of public comments, with hundreds of pages of painstaking detail released that considered impacts on traffic, air quality, and environmental justice across the metropolitan area," MTA Chief, Policy & External Relations, John J. McCarthy said in the statement. "And if we really want to combat ever-worsening clogged streets we must adequately fund a public transit system that will bring safer and less congested streets, cleaner air, and better transit for the vast majority of students and teachers who take mass transit to school."

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer also held a briefing Thursday morning to share the findings of a tax study and what he calls a "cash grab."

Congestion pricing is currently under a public review period, with hearings coming up in February and March.

The MTA's board voted last month to approve the plan that would charge most cars $15 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

The approved weekday fees would include:

$15 for cars

$7.50 for motorcycles

$24 for small trucks

$36 for big trucks

CLICK HERE for a full breakdown of the plan.