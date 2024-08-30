NYC child abduction suspect killed in crash fleeing officers, police say

NEW YORK -- A man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her in New York City was killed in a crash fleeing police, officials said.

The accident in Queens Village happened Friday after police tried to pull over a gray Honda Civic that matched the description of a car they were looking for in the abduction investigation.

Surveillance video shows the Honda Civic running a stop sign on 90th Avenue and T-boning a red Jeep at the intersection with 212th Street. About 15 seconds later, officers pulled up to the scene.

"The cops were telling the guy 'Show me your hands, show me your hands,' and then they were trying to pull him out. They were trying to give him CPR, like almost for five minutes. No response. And then they took him to the EMS," a man who saw the crash said.

The driver of the Honda, identified at 64-year-old Wayne Nolan, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

According to police, Nolan's car matched the description of one involved in a reported child abduction and sex assault at the Key Food supermarket around the corner on Jamaica Avenue.

Thursday night, police said a 9-year-old girl was at the store with her grandmother and the two became separated.

A man walked up to her, "then grabs her hair and forcefully leads her outside the store. The subject then pushes her inside of his own vehicle and drives to a nearby area and sexually assaults this young survivor," a police official said.

Police confirmed Nolan was the man wanted for allegedly taking the girl, who was later reunited with her grandmother.