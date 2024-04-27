There's been an uptick in robberies in Central Park. These are the latest attacks.

NEW YORK -- Three people were attacked in Central Park in less than 48 hours this week. The attacks are just the latest in a recent spike in robberies in the park.

Police say the three attacks do not appear to be connected, and they are all under investigation.

Gunpoint robberies in Central Park

The first of the most recent incidents happened Thursday morning at East Drive near 59th Street. Police say around 6:15 a.m., a 42-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by three men. One of the suspects allegedly put a gun to the man's head while the other two punched the victim in the face.

The three suspects took the victim's two cell phones and his wallet before fleeing on a moped north on the bike path towards Swan Lake.

Friday night, a 25-year-old man was the victim of an attempted armed robbery. It happened around 9:40 p.m. near East 109th Street and East Drive.

Police say two people approached the man from behind. One allegedly pulled out a firearm and said, "Give me your phone." The victim did not give the suspects his phone, and the suspects fled southbound on East Drive, emptyhanded.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Woman assaulted, robbed in Central Park

Police say just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday, an individual approached a 28-year-old woman near West 97th Street and West Drive and demanded sex and that she hand over her phone and wallet.

The suspect then allegedly punched the woman in the face, stole her phone and ran away.

No arrests have been made.

Spike in robberies, attacks in Central Park

NYPD crime statistics up through April 21 show a spike in robberies in the Central Park Precinct compared to the same time last year -- 15 so far this year, versus three in 2023. There has also been an increase in grand larceny, with nine cases so far this year, versus five in 2023.

There have also been random attacks reported inside the park in recent months.

Police say in one recent attack, a man randomly hit a woman in the back with a hammer before taking off on a moped, and in a separate incident, a man threw a rock at actor Michael Stuhlbarg, striking him in the neck.