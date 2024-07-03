Central Park sexual assault suspect hit with multiple charges

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said Wednesday a suspect has been arrested in the sexual assault of woman last month in Central Park.

Jermaine Longmire, 43, was charged with attempted rape and sex abuse in the June 24 incident. He pleaded not guilty to both charges at his afternoon arraignment. He is due back in court on July 10.

Police said Longmire's DNA was found on the 21-year-old victim's bikini bottom and that they narrowed in on him via facial recognition technology. He was already in police custody on an unrelated case.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Longmire, a lifelong New York City resident who is currently residing at a homeless shelter on 123rd Street, has three current open cases, including one violent felony and one misdemeanor. He also had two other forcible touching cases dismissed.

The prosecutor said Longmire has a long criminal history across various states, including New Jersey, Maryland and Florida.

The victim was sunbathing alone in the Great Hill section of the park, near West Drive and 104th Street, when a man exposed himself and tackled her, police said. She managed to fight him off, and he ran away.

"The defendant approached this woman while touching himself and knocked her to the ground, tried to penetrate her. She fought him off while running away and received cuts and bruises," the prosecutor said. "After fleeing the area, he changed out of his shirt and got rid of a what he was wearing."

The alleged attack happened amid a recent increase in crime in Central Park. NYPD data from late April showed a spike in robberies in the precinct, from three in 2023 to 15 during the same period this year.

On March 30, "Boardwalk Empire" actor Michael Stuhlbarg was struck by a rock in the park. A few hours later, a 39-year-old woman was approached by a man who hit her with a hammer, police said.