Watch CBS News

Central Park crime spike prompts police response

Police are investigating several recent attacks in Central Park, including a woman who was hit with a hammer, and a star of "Boardwalk Empire" who had rocks hurled at him. CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.