NYC's Central Park sees spike in robberies, several recent attacks

NEW YORK - Police are investigating several recent attacks in Central Park, including a woman who was hit with a hammer overnight.

Investigators said the 39-year-old was hit in the head around midnight at 64th Street and Center Drive. Her attacker took off riding a moped.

In separate incident Sunday night, police said a 27-year-old man threw rocks at "Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Stuhlbarg, hitting the actor in the neck and back. The unprovoked attack happened around 7:45 p.m. near 90th Street and East Drive. Stuhlbarg, 55, was not seriously hurt, the suspect was taken into custody.

The NYPD is also investigating two knifepoint robberies inside park last Wednesday. In one case, two people were robbed while sitting on a bench around 12:30 a.m. In the other, a 38-year-old man was robbed shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police believe these were both part of a pattern involving the same group of teenage suspects.

According to the latest crime statistics, Central Park has seen a spike in robberies, with 10 so far this year, compared to two in the same period last year.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.