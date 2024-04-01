Watch CBS News
Crime

NYC's Central Park sees spike in robberies, several recent attacks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Police are investigating several recent attacks in Central Park, including a woman who was hit with a hammer overnight. 

Investigators said the 39-year-old was hit in the head around midnight at 64th Street and Center Drive. Her attacker took off riding a moped.

In separate incident Sunday night, police said a 27-year-old man threw rocks at "Boardwalk Empire" star Michael Stuhlbarg, hitting the actor in the neck and back. The unprovoked attack happened around 7:45 p.m. near 90th Street and East Drive. Stuhlbarg, 55, was not seriously hurt, the suspect was taken into custody. 

The NYPD is also investigating two knifepoint robberies inside park last Wednesday. In one case, two people were robbed while sitting on a bench around 12:30 a.m. In the other, a 38-year-old man was robbed shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police believe these were both part of a pattern involving the same group of teenage suspects. 

According to the latest crime statistics, Central Park has seen a spike in robberies, with 10 so far this year, compared to two in the same period last year.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 12:02 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.