NYC building service workers rally, call for new contract

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Building service workers rallied on the East Side on Wednesday.

They're calling on the Real Estate Advisory Board to agree to a new contract.

It would cover 32,000 workers across New York City, including porters, doorpersons and superintendents.

Workers want wage increases and employer-paid health care for families.

A vote by workers is expected Wednesday night to give their bargaining committee the power to call for a strike if deemed necessary.

More than 3,000 buildings and 555,000 apartments citywide could be impacted.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 7:27 PM

