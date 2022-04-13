NYC building service workers rally, call for new contract
NEW YORK -- Building service workers rallied on the East Side on Wednesday.
They're calling on the Real Estate Advisory Board to agree to a new contract.
It would cover 32,000 workers across New York City, including porters, doorpersons and superintendents.
Workers want wage increases and employer-paid health care for families.
A vote by workers is expected Wednesday night to give their bargaining committee the power to call for a strike if deemed necessary.
More than 3,000 buildings and 555,000 apartments citywide could be impacted.
