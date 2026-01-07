NYC Broadway Week returns for winter 2026. Here's how to get 2-for-1 tickets.

Tickets for New York City's Broadway Week go on sale Wednesday.

Theater fans get the opportunity to buy 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Broadway shows.

Broadway Week runs from Jan. 20 through Feb. 12.

It's part of the NYC Winter Outing, which includes Broadway Week, Restaurant Week, and Must-See Week, the latter of which involves 2-for-1 tickets to various iconic museums and other Big Apple attractions. In addition, Hotel Week offers a 25% discount at more than 150 hotels.

"This is the ultimate value period for visitors to enjoy all that New York City has to offer—from diverse cuisine and rich cultural experiences to hotels reflective of the City's distinct neighborhoods. Since its inception, NYC Winter Outing has supported nearly 5,000 businesses citywide, helping to power an industry that generates over $50 billion in direct spending each year," said Julie Coker, CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

For a full breakdown of the various NYC Winter Outing discounts, click here.

Full list of Broadway shows offering 2-for-1 tickets

Twenty six shows are offering the deal. Click here for more information.

How do you get buy one, get one tickets for Broadway Week?

Tickets can be purchased online at the NYC Tourism website using the code NYCBW250. Again, the performances run from Jan. 20-Feb. 12

When is the next Broadway Week?

Broadway Week is typically held twice a year, and the next one should be held in the fall of this year.

Off-Broadway Week will return from Feb. 16 to March 12, also offering 2-for-1 tickets to certain shows. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 3.