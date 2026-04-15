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Share your E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail story with CBS News New York's investigative team

By
Mahsa Saeidi
Mahsa Saeidi
Mahsa Saeidi, a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and licensed attorney, joined CBS News New York as an investigative reporter in March of 2024.
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Mahsa Saeidi,
Walter Smith Randolph

/ CBS New York

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CBS News New York is investigating complaints about the cashless tolling system in New York and New Jersey, be it E-ZPass or Tolls by Mail. 

Unpaid tolls can spiral into crushing debt — but that's just one of many issues drivers face. 

Viewers report a range of experiences, from billing issues and unexpected fees to transponder malfunctions.

Whether you've dealt with errors on your account, struggled to reach customer service, or faced any other issue with E-ZPass or Tolls by Mail, we want to learn more about your experience.

Your information will only be used for reporting purposes. Filling out this form does not guarantee coverage.

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