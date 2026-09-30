NTSB to investigate death of Brooklyn subway rider dragged by train

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the death of a subway rider who was dragged by a train at a Brooklyn station earlier this week.

Police said Yaw Boahene, 57, was killed around 6 p.m. Monday at the Utica Avenue station after he became trapped and was dragged by a train. Initial reports suggested a bag he was carrying became caught in a door.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said Wednesday that investigators have not determined exactly what happened.

MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said onboard camera footage shows Boahene boarding the train at Rockaway Avenue and later exiting at Utica Avenue, but the footage does not capture the area of the platform where the incident occurred.

Officials said Boahene was using a cane, carrying a plastic bag and appeared unsteady while boarding the train. When the train arrived at Utica Avenue, he again appeared unsteady as he slowly exited the car, according to the MTA.

"Did he stumble? Did the bag get caught? Did the cane get caught? Did he step in between the gap? We're unsure," Crichlow said.

A witness told CBS News New York that bystanders shouted in an effort to stop the train.

"I turned around and there is a man almost dangling from the train," witness Gabriel Broadus said.

Broadus said the train was already moving as she called 911.

MTA officials said the train operator and conductor have been removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation.

NTSB investigators said conductors are responsible for observing the platform before closing train doors and while the train departs the station.

The NYPD is also interviewing witnesses as investigators work to determine what happened.

The MTA said the train entered service in 2024 and was most recently inspected in July, when no issues were found. The train was inspected again following the incident.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 declined to comment.