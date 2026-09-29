NYC subway passenger dies in Brooklyn when bag gets caught in train doors, police say

A man was dragged to death after his shopping bag got caught in the doors of a subway train in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers responded to the emergency call just after 5:40 p.m. Monday. Yaw Boahene, 57, was heading northbound on an A train when his bag got caught while he was exiting the train.

Police said he was dragged onto the tracks at the Utica Avenue station and pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminality is involved, the NYPD said.

The NYPD initially said the man's backpack got caught in the doors, but later revised that.

CBS News New York has asked the MTA what the conductor and train operator are required to check before a train leaves a station. There are also questions of whether something like a bag caught would trigger an alert and if the train registered its doors as fully closed before it moved.

The MTA was also asked to confirm the train model and explain what investigators are reviewing.

A similar incident happened in October 2022. A 20-year-old man from New Jersey died after his clothes or backpack got stuck in the door of a 1 train at the Columbus Circle station.