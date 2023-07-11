Watch CBS News
Northern Lights just might shine over New York state Wednesday

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - All eyes will be on the skies this week. 

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, just might be visible in parts of New York state. 

The First Alert Weather Team says the best time to spot them would be from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday. 

Downstate, light pollution will likely interfere with the view. Upstate New York - in the Adirondacks - a good view may be possible. 

It's just possible some might see them as close as the Catskills. 

The aurora borealis occurs when a magnetic solar wind hits Earth's magnetic field, causing atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. 

