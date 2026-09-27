What to expect in the Tri-State Area for the remainder of the nor'easter

The nor'easter is continuing to impact the Tri-State Area Sunday.

CBS News New York

It's a First Alert Weather Day, with a number of weather watches, warnings and alerts in effect.

Coastal flooding, beach erosion, gusty winds, power outages and occasional bouts of heavy rain are all causes for concern.

CBS News New York

The good news is the nor'easter will be gradually weakening through Sunday with lowering wind and coastal flooding impacts after Sunday morning.

In terms of rain concerns, as the center of the nor'easter is moving onshore, the heaviest rain has now shifted to the southwest. The rest of Sunday morning through the afternoon will feature rounds of lighter showers/drizzle. Another round of steadier rain is likely into this evening and tonight with some heavier pockets. Cloudy skies and on/off light showers then continue into Monday. Additional rainfall of 1-3 inches possible, highest near the coast.

CBS News New York

Taking a closer look at the wind, peak wind gusts (40-60 mph) Sunday morning will slowly diminish. This afternoon and evening will feature lower gusts in the 30-40 mph range as the system weakens. All wind alerts are currently set to expire at noon.

CBS News New York

As far as coastal flooding concerns go, this morning's high tide cycle is of greatest concern. High tides are expected to be lower for the evening cycle. All warnings are currently set to expire at 6 p.m. Sunday. Some beach erosion and rough surf will continue, but overall lowering impacts from what we've already seen.

CBS News New York

Showers and continuing breeze into Monday will be more of a nuisance as low pressure meanders nearby before exiting into Tuesday.