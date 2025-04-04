Dobson has goal and assist as Islanders beat Wild 3-1 to snap 6-game skid

Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom also scored for New York, while Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves. The Islanders are looking to finish the season strong with seven games remaining.

Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves in the Wild's fourth straight loss.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead when his pass deflected off Frederick Gaudreau's right skate and past Gustavsson at 4:02 of the second period.

Dobson's power-play goal at 3:36 of the third gave the Islanders a two-goal advantage.

Takeaways

Wild: Defenseman Jake Middleton left the game in the second period and did not return.

Islanders: New York forward Matt Martin returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 16. The 35-year-old replaced forward Anthony Duclair, who is taking time away from the team to reflect on the season.

Key moment

Cizikas redirected a shot from Dobson past Gustavsson to tie the score 36 seconds after Zuccarello gave the Wild a brief 1-0 lead early in the second period.

Key stat

The Wild have struggled on the road of late, losing five straight and seven of their past eight. Minnesota is tied for third in the NHL with 22 wins away from home this season.

Up next

Wild host Dallas on Sunday, and Islanders host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.