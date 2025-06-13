Air quality alert issued for central and southern N.J.

Another air quality alert has been issued for the Tri-State Area, this time for central and southern New Jersey.

The alert will be in effect through 11 p.m. Friday. Here's what to know about the weekend forecast.

Cooler with chance of showers today

It sure was hot Thursday, with several locations hitting the 90-degree mark. While it will be cooler today, temperatures will be at seasonal levels, ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible, but overall, it's a mostly dry day, with a mix of sun and clouds. For tonight, showers move in, and they get steadier toward dawn.

Will it rain on Father's Day?

Those showers could last for most of the day on Saturday, continuing our unbreakable trend of having at least some rain on the weekends. Temperatures are going to be to be much cooler as well, likely not getting out of the 60s all weekend.

Though Father's Day does not look as wet as Saturday, a few showers are still possible, as a stationary front lingers in our vicinity, leading to an unsettled pattern that could last into Monday.

Rainfall totals over the next three days should average between .50-1". Flooding is not really a concern though. Along with the cool temperatures and rain, will come higher humidity levels through the period.