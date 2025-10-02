NJ Turnpike eastern spur hit with heavy delays after bus fire in Secaucus

NJ Transit bus goes up in flames on NJ Turnpike

The eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike is facing heavy delays after an NJ Transit bus went up in flames early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the eastern spur, just south of Interchange 15X in Secaucus.

Only one northbound lane is open, and traffic is backed up into at least Newark. One southbound lane was also temporarily closed but has since reopened.

When Chopper 2 arrived over the scene, the bus was engulfed in flames. The fire has been put out, but the delays continue.

It's unclear if there were any passengers on board the bus at the time, but so far, no injuries have been reported.

Another heads up for New Jersey commuters, PATH service is suspended on the Hoboken to World Trade Center and Hoboken to 33rd Street lines due to a broken rail.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.