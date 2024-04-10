NJ TRANSIT board set to vote on 15 percent fare hike that could start this summer

NJ TRANSIT board to vote on first fare increase in nearly 10 years

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit officials will vote Wednesday on what would be the first fare hike in nearly a decade.

Riders could face a 15 percent fare increase, as the transit agency tries to make up a $119 million budget deficit.

The systemwide fare adjustment would start July 1, followed by 3 percent increases each year beginning in 2025.

For example, a one-way ticket from Princeton Junction to New York Penn Station would jump from $15 to $18.40. A round-trip ride from Hackensack to Manhattan would jump from $14.50 to $16.67.

The proposed hike would raise one-zone bus fares and trips on the River Line by 20 cents. Train rides from Philadelphia to Pennsauken would also increase 60 cents.

Transit advocates are expected to demonstrate in front of NJ TRANSIT headquarters ahead of Wednesday's vote. They say they are frustrated the agency is still considering the rate hike, even after so many spoke out against it during the public hearing period.

"It's already hard to cover the expense for bus fare, and now that they are increasing it, it's even worse," rider Elianny Polanco said last month.

"We need something in return for the fares we pay. If you go to a grocery store, costs go up, but you don't leave with an empty cart," said rider Neil Ross said.

"I understand the state needs to do it. I realize there's a funding hole coming, but I think it's too high. I think, especially for lower-income people, I think 15 percent is too high. I think they should be doing more like 5 percent," rider Paul Belci said.

NJ TRANSIT leaders say they were left with no choice, because the agency has been struggling with low ridership since the pandemic. They say the fare increase would prevent them from having to reduce service.