Watch live: Brush fire in Secaucus impacting N.J. Turnpike traffic, NJ Transit service

SECAUCUS, N.J. - A brush fire in Secaucus is causing trouble for commuters.

The fire is in an area near the Alexander Hamilton Service Area, nearby the N.J. Turnpike eastern spur near 16/18E. The fire is also located next to NJ Transit tracks.

Firefighting equipment could be seen both on the the Turnpike and on the train tracks as firefighters tried to hose down the fire.

It's all causing trouble for commuters in the area. Traffic on the turnpike has been reduced to one lane northbound on the turnpike, and NJ Transit and Amtrak service in and out of New York Penn Station is delayed as a result of the fire.

NJ Transit says it is diverting Midtown Direct service to Hoboken due to the fire.

Smoke could be seen rising more than 1,000 feet into the air.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.