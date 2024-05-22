Amtrak, NJ Transit riders experiencing major delays due to wires on tracks. Here's the latest.

Wires on tracks causing extensive delays out of Newark-Penn Station

NEW YORK -- Officials say downed overhead wires are blocking train tracks, causing a messy Wednesday evening commute.

The problems started in Kearny, New Jersey right around the beginning of the evening rush and delayed the trip home for many. Amtrak said crews are in the process of clearing the tracks, with no indication when the situation will be resolved.

At around 5:30 p.m., Amtrak sent out an alert saying services between New York City and Newark were stopped due to downed overhead wires blocking the tracks. In an update, the railroad expanded that to travel between New York City and Philadelphia.

Several NJ Transit lines are also experiencing delays.

Amtrak said it anticipates extensive delays as crews work to resolve the issue. Amtrak is offering help with changing reservations by calling its reservation center.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets.

Frustration for commuters

Video from Chopper 2 shows crowds of people outside Newark-Penn Station and trains sitting on the tracks in Elizabeth.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row there have been significant disruptions on NJ Transit, due to the same issue.

"Every single day day it's a problem with the train," one commuter said. "I'm not gonna sit here and wait for no train. Either way, I can't get to work regardless."

"We were commuting home and decided to have a few drinks, which was a bad idea because now were struck," another said.

"There's nothing you can do except accept it," another added.