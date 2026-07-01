NJ Transit fares increase by 3% starting July 1

NJ Transit tickets just got more expensive as a fare hike went into effect systemwide Wednesday.

The 3% increase affects trains, buses, light rail and the Access Link as part of the annual fare policy. The automatic hike was approved in 2024, when riders saw a 15% increase.

It will now cost $1.90 for a one-zone adult ticket and $9.70 for a six-zone trip on an interstate bus. Fares will remain the same for children, seniors and disabled passengers.

NJ Transit officials say the change is because of rising costs they are dealing with on their end.

"I understand why they do it. They've got to pay for the repairs and the tracks and all that. But for me, it's negligible. It's a small increase. But over time, it builds up. It certainly adds up over time," said rider Vince Falvo.

Commuters say the price isn't their biggest concern; it's whether their ride will show up on time.

The hike comes after months of high-profile service issues such as breakdowns, crew shortages and fires. Most recently, there have been delays and service changes relating to the FIFA Men's World Cup matches.

"More buses, being on time. Sometimes the bus don't even show up, but they want to increase the prices. We need better service," said Denise Lawrence.

"Not really sure why they're doing it again. It's never really always on time or there's always issues every day, so it doesn't really feel fair," Deepa Chander said.

On Tuesday, 90-minute delays left riders frustrated and behind schedule. Commuters say price hikes should come with better service.