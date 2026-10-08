NJ Transit bus crashes into Englewood home

An NJ Transit bus crashed into a home early Thursday morning in Englewood.

The bus on the 166 line had just left the Oradell Garage at 5:45 a.m. and was heading to Van Nostrand Avenue and Grand Avenue to start its route, transportation officials said.

It slammed into the home near Route 4 near Grand Avenue.

No customers were on the bus, and the driver is being transported to the hospital, NJ Transit officials said.

It is unknown what kind of injuries the driver has.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the bus across the front lawn.

An NJ Transit bus crashed into a home in Englewood on Oct. 8, 2026. CBS News New York

The Englewood Police Department is investigating, and firefighters are at the scene.